Sonic Automotive President Sells 50,000 Shares

Key Points

Jeff Dyke sold 50,000 shares over two days for a transaction value of approximately $4.3 million.

All shares sold were held directly; post-sale.

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President Sells 50,000 Shares for $4.3 Million

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), a major U.S. auto retailer, reported a notable insider sale amid ongoing shifts in executive shareholdings.

On June 9 and June 10, Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive, reported the direct sale of 50,000 shares of Common Stock in multiple open-market transactions, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 50,000 Transaction value $4.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 543,668 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 111,622 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$45.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($85.19); post-transaction value based on June 10 market close.

Key questions

What proportion of Dyke’s direct holdings was impacted in this transaction?

The sale accounted for 7.1% of Dyke’s direct holdings at the time, leaving him with a substantial continuing ownership stake in both direct and indirect accounts.

The sale accounted for 7.1% of Dyke’s direct holdings at the time, leaving him with a substantial continuing ownership stake in both direct and indirect accounts. Were any shares sold from indirect holdings or through derivative transactions?

No shares were sold from indirect holdings or via derivative securities; all shares disposed in this transaction were directly held common stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $15.2 billion Net income (TTM) $108.9 million Dividend yield 2.0% Price (as of market close June 10) $84.15

Company snapshot

Sonic Automotive is a U.S. automotive retailer, operating through a network of franchised dealerships and EchoPark used vehicle stores across multiple states. The company offers new and pre-owned vehicles, while also offering comprehensive after-sales and finance solutions.

Offers new and pre-owned vehicle sales, replacement parts, maintenance, warranty repairs, collision repair, and finance and insurance products through franchised dealerships and EchoPark specialty stores.

Serves retail automotive consumers across the United States, targeting both new car buyers and value-focused used car customers.

Generates revenue primarily from vehicle sales, parts and service operations, and the sale of finance and insurance products, leveraging a dual-segment model to address both new and used car markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors should read neither positive nor negative signals from President Dyke’s recent share sale activity. While key insider selling could signal a bearish signal, that’s not the case here.

Dyke set up a 10b5-1 trading plan. This sets the terms of his sales activity ahead of time in an effort to avoid accusations that key officers and directors traded ahead of material insider information. His recent sales activity was conducted under this arrangement.

Additionally, Sonic Automotive’s president still holds substantial shares in the company. He directly holds 543,668 shares and indirectly, through an LLC, owns another 111,622 shares. The combined 655,290 shares have a value of about $55 million.

Looking at returns, Sonic Automotive’s stock performance has lagged the overall market lately. The shares returned 13.9% over the last year through June 15, trailing the S&P 500 index’s 28%. Both factor dividends into the total return.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.