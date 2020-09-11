Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SAH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.26, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAH was $42.26, representing a -9.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.50 and a 369.56% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

SAH is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). SAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports SAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 29.51%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAH Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SAH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM)

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWJ with an increase of 38.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SAH at 1.62%.

