Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SAH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAH was $52.87, representing a 4.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.79 and a 487.44% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

SAH is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). SAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports SAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.19%, compared to an industry average of 23.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.