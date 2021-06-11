Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.52, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAH was $46.52, representing a -17.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.07 and a 76.75% increase over the 52 week low of $26.32.

SAH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). SAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.6. Zacks Investment Research reports SAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.95%, compared to an industry average of 31.9%.

