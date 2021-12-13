Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SAH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.33, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAH was $50.33, representing a -13.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $58 and a 35.15% increase over the 52 week low of $37.24.

SAH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). SAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.13. Zacks Investment Research reports SAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 99.44%, compared to an industry average of -12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sah Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SAH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSVM with an increase of 8.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SAH at 1.38%.

