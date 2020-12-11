Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SAH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.72, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAH was $41.72, representing a -10.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.84 and a 363.56% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

SAH is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). SAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports SAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 42.26%, compared to an industry average of 34.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SAH as a top-10 holding:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNDA with an increase of 28.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SAH at 0.32%.

