Sonic Automotive, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 10% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$2.8b, while EPS were US$1.25 beating analyst models by 49%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:SAH Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Sonic Automotive from seven analysts is for revenues of US$12.0b in 2021 which, if met, would be a decent 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 8.6% to US$5.20. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$11.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.51 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice increase in earnings per share in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$55.14, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Sonic Automotive, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$67.00 and the most bearish at US$47.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Sonic Automotive's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 24% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.0% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Sonic Automotive to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Sonic Automotive following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$55.14, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Sonic Automotive going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Sonic Automotive that you need to take into consideration.

