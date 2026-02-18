Sonic Automotive Inc Q4 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $46.9 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $58.6 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sonic Automotive Inc reported adjusted earnings of $52.2 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $3.871 billion from $3.895 billion last year.

Sonic Automotive Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.9 Mln. vs. $58.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $3.871 Bln vs. $3.895 Bln last year.

