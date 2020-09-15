Sonic Automotive Guides Q3 EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Automotive retailer Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) on Tuesday provided an updated outlook on anticipated vehicle sales volume and parts and service gross profit for the remainder of 2020, in addition to expected earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020.

Sonic currently expects to report earnings from continuing operations in the range of $1.08 to $1.15 per share for the third quarter, up 64 to 74 percent from last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The guidance assumes a continued path towards reopening the economy and the absence of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

