SONIC AUTOMOTIVE Earnings Results: $SAH Reports Quarterly Earnings

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE ($SAH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.51 per share, beating estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $3,895,800,000, beating estimates of $3,647,389,628 by $248,410,372.
SONIC AUTOMOTIVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of SONIC AUTOMOTIVE stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 206,330 shares (+37.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,066,178
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 84,642 shares (-89.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,949,864
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 81,132 shares (+44.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,744,599
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 70,634 shares (-35.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,130,676
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 63,727 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,037,105
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 54,321 shares (-83.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,176,692
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 51,220 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,995,345
