Sonia Farber: Empowering Malawi Communities to End the Cycle of Child Poverty

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Hi friends, it’s Spiffy, back again on Planet Earth with an eye on entrepreneurs making the world a more equitable place! I’m excited to cruise around with Sonia Farber today. Sonia, a lawyer by profession, is on the Board of Directors for Yamba Malawi who are working on SDG1: No Poverty. Are you ready to be inspired?

Spiffy: Welcome, Sonia! What challenge are Yamba Malawi addressing?

Sonia: It’s great to be here today, Spiffy! Yamba Malawi is an organization that aims to end child poverty in Malawi. Our mission is to uplift vulnerable children by empowering their communities to break the cycle of poverty. In Malawi, 61% of kids don’t have the basics they need to live a healthy life, like safe water, enough food, and access to medicine when they are sick. We are working to change this by helping kids’ parents and caregivers start businesses so that they can provide for their families and kids can have the happy, healthy childhoods that they deserve.

Spiffy: What motivated you to do it?

Sonia: We all have many opportunities to create change in this world, whether working with or volunteering with an organization, dedicating our career to a cause, or even just being a kind and compassionate person in our interactions with others. I believe that no child should have to grow up in poverty, yet more than one in two kids in Malawi are multidimensionally poor. This means they lack access to basic needs, like enough food to eat, enough clothes to wear, a warm and safe house to live in, clean water to drink and bathe in, healthcare when they are sick, books and supplies to go to school, and protection from abuse. Every child deserves these things, but too many children in Malawi need help to make sure that they do.

Spiffy: Can you elaborate on how the organization is working towards a more equitable world?

Sonia: Our programs in Malawi are based on three pillars: childhood wellbeing, sustainable business, and financial inclusion. We provide children’s parents, teachers, and other caregivers with training about children’s needs—for example, about what kinds of foods kids need to eat to be healthy, and how to prevent kids from getting sick. We also help them to start new businesses, like farms, small shops, or food stands, so that they can make enough money to pay for their kids’ needs. Finally, we help parents and caregivers to save their money so that they can plan for their children’s futures.

Spiffy: That sounds fantastic! Tell me about a recent milestone or initiative and the impact it makes on the community you’re serving.

Sonia: Yamba Malawi is on a mission to end childhood poverty and we are making real progress! Last year we helped create better, brighter futures for more than 55,000 kids. As a result of our programs, 300% more children eat three meals a day, 200% more students go to school, and families earn 300% more income.

Spiffy: Please share an experience when you faced failure and didn't give up. What did you learn from it?

Sonia: There is a beautiful quote from Mary Anne Radmacher that I have as a fridge magnet that my dad bought for me. It says "Courage does not always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, I WILL TRY AGAIN TOMORROW." To me, there is no failure, there's just the courage to try again.

Spiffy: I love that! Now, what is something you've unexpectedly learned from someone recently?

Sonia: I have a young baby at home. The level of communication and personality that he shows at just a few months old astounds me, and teaches me that children of any age, even babies, have opinions, character, and lessons to teach us.

Spiffy: Is there anything else you would love to tell our audience before we sign off today?

Sonia: We are excited to reunite with friends and supporters at our annual Gala for Good on May 23, 2022 in New York City! You can learn more at www.galaforgood.org. Donations from the event will help us double our programs to reach over 100,000 kids next year!

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Sonia—it’s been an honor!

Sonia Farber is a co-founder of Kluk Farber Law, a boutique law firm focusing on start-ups and venture capital. She leads the firm's external General Counsel practice, advising clients on a range of legal matters arising in the course of clients' business operations, including commercial agreements, employment matters, dispute resolution, and compliance. Sonia previously practiced at a large global law firm and clerked for the Honorable Lorna G. Schofield in the Southern District of New York. (First published on the Ladderworks website on May 10, 2022.)

© 2022 Ladderworks LLC. Edited by Anushree Nande. Spiffy’s illustration by Shreyas Navare. For the Ladderworks digital curriculum to help K-3 kids advance the UN SDGs, visit Spiffy's Corner here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.