Sonendo Secures $5 Mln To Boost Growth, Cuts Losses With Credit Amendments

(RTTNews) - Sonendo, Inc. (SONX), a dental technology firm known for its GentleWave System, Thursday announced that it has raised $5 million through a private placement of common stock.

Participants included both new and existing investors, along with certain company directors and officers.

The company will use the funds to grow revenue via expanded commercial efforts, support ongoing restructuring to cut costs, retain leadership, and manage general operations. A total of 4 million shares were sold at $1.25 each—about 10% above the latest closing price—with Brookline Capital Markets acting as the sole placement agent.

The private placement securities are unregistered and restricted under the Securities Act and cannot be offered or sold publicly unless registered or exempted.

Additionally, Sonendo executed two amendments to its credit agreement in March and April 2025, allowing reduced fundraising requirements and deferral of amortization payments through early 2026.

CEO Bjarne Bergheim stated that both the financing and the lender's support reflect confidence in Sonendo's successful restructuring, improved liquidity, and financial discipline. He added that the company expects further margin expansion and reductions in cash burn in 2025, aligning with their long-term growth goals.

SONX is currently trading at $1.15 or 14.8148% on the OTC Markets OTCPK.

