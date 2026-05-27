Sone Capital Management Adds to MarketAxess Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sone Capital Management acquired 149,611 shares of MarketAxess (MKTX)

Quarter-end position value rose by $24.51 million, reflecting both trading and price movement

Position value change amounted to 2.2% of 13F AUM for the quarter

Post-trade, the fund held 159,966 shares worth $26.39 million

The MKTX stake now represents 2.22% of Sone Capital Management, LLC’s 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Sone Capital Management, LLC increased its position in MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 149,611 shares during the first quarter. The fund’s quarter-end stake totaled 159,966 shares, with a reported value of $26.39 million. The net position change, which includes both trading activity and stock price moves, was $24.51 million.

What else to know

This MKTX buy now accounts for 2.22% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:LII: $38.92 million (3.3% of AUM)

NYSE:ALLE: $38.65 million (3.2% of AUM)

NYSE:UNP: $38.64 million (3.2% of AUM)

NYSE:IEX: $38.63 million (3.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:FOXA: $33.56 million (2.8% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, MarketAxess shares were priced at $140.51, down 32.3% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 59.55 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $871.07 million Net Income (TTM) $309.44 million Dividend Yield 2.38% Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $140.51

Company Snapshot

MarketAxess operates at scale as a leading electronic trading platform for global fixed income markets, leveraging technology to enhance liquidity and transparency. It provides an electronic trading platform for U.S. investment-grade and high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and related fixed income securities; also offers market data, trade execution, and technology solutions.

The company’s strategy centers on expanding its Open Trading protocols and value-added data services to deepen client engagement and network effects. Its competitive edge lies in its established client base, comprehensive product suite, and ability to deliver efficient execution in traditionally opaque bond markets.

The company generates revenue primarily from transaction fees on trade execution, data services, and technology offerings that facilitate institutional fixed income trading and workflow automation.

MarketAxess serves institutional investors and broker-dealers globally, targeting clients seeking efficient, anonymous, and liquid fixed income trading environments.

What this transaction means for investors

MarketAxess Holdings sits at the center of the move toward electronic bond trading. The company connects institutional investors and dealers in fixed-income markets that have historically relied on phone calls, dealer relationships, and less transparent pricing compared to the stock market. Its value depends on whether more of that bond-trading workflow moves onto MarketAxess through Open Trading, portfolio trading, block trades, automation, and data services.

In the first quarter, the platform saw strong activity, but the mix of revenue is more important than just hitting new records. Total revenue grew 12% to a record $233.4 million, and both commission and services revenue also set new highs. MarketAxess reported record levels of portfolio trading and block trading in several credit categories. These results are important because they show the platform is being used for more complex institutional trading, not just standard bond trades.

Investors should look at whether MarketAxess stays central as fixed-income trading gets more electronic and competitive. Busy bond markets can boost volume in any quarter, but a better sign is regular use of MarketAxess for liquidity, pricing, automation, and data. Continued growth in these areas would show that MarketAxess is becoming a core part of how institutions find liquidity, manage risk, and trade bonds.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Union Pacific. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.