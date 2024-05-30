Sondrel (Holdings) Gains Shareholder Approval

Sondrel (Holdings) Ltd. (GB:SND) has released an update.

Sondrel (Holdings) plc, a UK-based leader in ultra-complex chip design, has announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions at its recent General Meeting. The company’s plans for issuing new ordinary shares remain subject to UK regulatory approval, with expectations for the admission of these shares to be delayed until after May 31, 2024, but before June 13, 2024. Further updates on the regulatory approval and the admission date of the new shares will be communicated in the near future.

For further insights into GB:SND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.