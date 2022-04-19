Markets
Sonder Holdings To Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Amenities In Guest Units Worldwide

(RTTNews) - San Francisco-headquartered hospitality business Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND), on Tuesday said it is eliminating single-use plastic amenities in all of its guest-facing units no later than Dec. 31.

The sustainability commitment that targets elimination of approximately 1.6 million single-use plastic amenity items ( about 6,700 kg) annually in the company's North American operations alone, is part of its People, Place & Planet framework, including commitments to optimize energy consumption.

Guest amenity items that are planned to be eliminated or shifted to more sustainable or reusable sources include bottled water, disposable cups, toiletry bottles, packaged coffee, packaged foods / drinks / condiments, straws, and stirrers. The company plans to make necessary supply chain changes, sourcing exclusively from suppliers with sustainable packaging.

Shower gel, shampoo, and conditioner would be provided in wall-mounted, refillable dispensers, while soap bars and body lotion are planned to be provided in paper and aluminium packaging, free from single-use plastic.

Coffee packets are planned to be provided in home compostable and BPI certified packaging. The new coffee pods are tailored to eliminate both single-use plastic and metal foil, and where ground coffee is provided, it would be in compostable bags.

