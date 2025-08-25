Sonder Holdings, Inc. Q1 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Sonder Holdings, Inc. (SOND) released Loss for its first quarter of -$56.50 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$56.50 million, or -$4.85 per share. This compares with -$50.49 million, or -$4.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.0% to $118.86 million from $133.48 million last year.

Sonder Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$56.50 Mln. vs. -$50.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$4.85 vs. -$4.58 last year. -Revenue: $118.86 Mln vs. $133.48 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.