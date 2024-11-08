Sonder Chief Legal, Administrative Officer Katherine Potter to step down

Katherine Potter, Sonder’s Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, will step down from the Company, effective November 22, 2024, to accept another opportunity. Vanessa Barmack, Sonder’s Associate General Counsel, will serve as interim General Counsel and will assume responsibility for the Company’s Legal function.

