News & Insights

World Markets

Sonatrach's 2023 revenue seen rising by $6.29 bln -Algeria's budget law

November 08, 2023 — 06:55 am EST

Written by Nayera Abdallah, Tarek Amara, Nadine Awadalla for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Algeria's budget law sees state oil and gas firm Sonatrach's revenue rising by 848 billion Algerian dinar ($6.29 billion) in 2023, the state news agency (APS) reported on Wednesday.

The 2023 budget law raised the projected price of oil to $70 per barrel from $60, APS added.

Algeria also raised its forecast for economic growth to 5.3% from 4.1% driven by growth in the hydrocarbons sector, APS said.

($1 = 134.8333 Algerian dinars)

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Tarek Amara, and Nadine Awadalla; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.