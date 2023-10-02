Sonatrach, Saudi Aramco raise OSPs for LPG by 4-10% in Oct from Sept

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Algeria's Sonatrach and Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco 2222.SE have raised official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in October by 4-10% from September due to rising oil prices and global LPG demand, traders said.

Aramco's October OSP for propane increased by $50 to $600 per tonne PRO-OFFCL-SA, while OSP for butane jumped by $55 to $615 per tonne BUT-OFFCL-SA.

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points.

LPG is mainly used as a fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach raised its October OSP for propane by $30 to $560 per tonne PRO-OFFCL-DZ, while OSP for butane went up by $20 to $570 per tonne BUT-OFFCL-DZ.

Aramco's OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region. Sonatrach's OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkey.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.