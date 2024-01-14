Sonatrach, NOC agree to extend exploration periods in Ghadames Basin in Libya

Adds details

CAIRO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Algeria's Sonatrach and Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) have signed two amendments related to extending the exploration periods in two blocks located in the Ghadames Basin in Libya, the two companies said in statements.

The extension amendments, annexed to the exploration and production sharing agreement (EPSA) in Libya, offset the pause period that occurred due to force majeure.

The extension agreement is expected to enable Sonatrach to resume its remaining contractual commitments as soon as possible, NOC said.

