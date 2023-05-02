Sonatrach cuts OSPs for LPG, Aramco raises May butane price

MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - Algeria's Sonatrach dropped May official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) while Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco 2222.SE increased OSPs for its butane, traders said.

Aramco's May OSP for propane is stable at $555 a tonne PRO-OFFCL-SA while the OSP for butane increased by $10 from April to $555 BUT-OFFCL-SA on rising demand from the Asia-Pacific region.

Butane and propane are kinds of LPG with different boiling points. LPG is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and to produce other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach's OSP for propane dropped by $10 to $485 a tonne PRO-OFFCL-DZ while butane's OSP decreased by $20 to $490 BUT-OFFCL-DZ a tonne.

Aramco's OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region. Sonatrach's OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkey.

(Reporting by Damir Khalmetov Editing by David Goodman )

