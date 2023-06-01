News & Insights

Sonatrach and Saudi Aramco cut OSPs for LPG in June by 17-20%

June 01, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Damir Khalmetov for Reuters ->

June 1 (Reuters) - Algeria's Sonatrach and Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco 2222.SE dropped June official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 17-20% compared to May due to ample LPG supply in the international market, traders said.

Aramco's June OSP decreased for propane by $105 to $450 per tonne PRO-OFFCL-SA, and for butane by $115 from May to $440 per tonne BUT-OFFCL-SA.

Butane and propane are kinds of LPG with different boiling points. LPG is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and to produce other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach's OSP for propane dropped in June by $80 to $405 per tonne PRO-OFFCL-DZ, while its OSP for butane decreased by $85 to $405 per tonne BUT-OFFCL-DZ.

Aramco's OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region. Sonatrach's OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkey.

