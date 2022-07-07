Sonatrach and Engie sign gas sale and purchase agreement

ALGIERS, July 7 (Reuters) - Algeria has signed a three-year contract with French firm Engie ENGIE.PA to deliver gas with a new price, a statement from state-owned Sonatrach said on Thursday.

Algeria is reviewing gas prices for all its clients to cope with rises in international markets.

(Reporting by Lamine Chiki and Lilian Wagdy; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.