World Markets

Sonatrach and Engie sign gas sale and purchase agreement

Contributors
Lamine Chiki Reuters
Lilian Wagdy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Algeria has signed a three-year contract with French firm Engie to deliver gas with a new price, a statement from state-owned Sonatrach said on Thursday.

ALGIERS, July 7 (Reuters) - Algeria has signed a three-year contract with French firm Engie ENGIE.PA to deliver gas with a new price, a statement from state-owned Sonatrach said on Thursday.

Algeria is reviewing gas prices for all its clients to cope with rises in international markets.

(Reporting by Lamine Chiki and Lilian Wagdy; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular