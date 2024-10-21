News & Insights

Sona Nanotech Secures Patent and Strengthens Leadership

October 21, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

Sona Nanotech Inc (TSE:SONA) has released an update.

Sona Nanotech Inc. has secured a U.S. patent for its innovative method of producing gold nanorods without the toxic substance CTAB, marking a significant advancement in safe nanotechnology applications. Additionally, the company has strengthened its board by appointing Wayne Myles, a seasoned investor and business strategist, bringing valuable expertise to Sona’s leadership.

