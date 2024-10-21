Sona Nanotech Secures Patent and Strengthens Leadership

Sona Nanotech Inc (TSE:SONA) has released an update.

Sona Nanotech Inc. has secured a U.S. patent for its innovative method of producing gold nanorods without the toxic substance CTAB, marking a significant advancement in safe nanotechnology applications. Additionally, the company has strengthened its board by appointing Wayne Myles, a seasoned investor and business strategist, bringing valuable expertise to Sona’s leadership.

For further insights into TSE:SONA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.