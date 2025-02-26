SON Trading Below CEO's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 21, Sonoco Products Co.'s CEO, R. Howard Coker, invested $929,500.00 into 20,000 shares of SON, for a cost per share of $46.48. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Coker, with shares changing hands as low as $46.38 per share. Sonoco Products Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SON's low point in its 52 week range is $44.355 per share, with $61.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.99. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SON insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/21/2025 R. Howard Coker President & CEO 20,000 $46.48 $929,500.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Sonoco Products Co. is $2.08/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/26/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SON, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Top Dividend Stocks YTD

 DNA Split History

 ALEX shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.