Son of Colombia's president pleads not guilty to money laundering charges

Credit: REUTERS/ASAMBLEA DEL ATLANTICO

August 01, 2023 — 04:52 pm EDT

By denying the charges, Nicolas Petro lost the chance to secure a 50% reduction of any sentence if convicted.

Later in the hearing he pledged to collaborate with prosecutors.

"We have decided to begin a process of collaboration where I will relate new facts and situations that will help prosecutors," Nicolas Petro said.

The judge will make decision on Thursday as to whether or not the younger Petro will be held in jail as the process continues.

The president's son could receive a sentence of between 12 and 20 years if found guilty during a trial, according to lawyers. Vasquez also denied the charges of money laundering and violating data protection laws.

