Son of Colombia's president pleads not guilty to money laundering charges

By denying the charges, Nicolas Petro lost the chance to secure a 50% reduction of any sentence if convicted.

The president's son could receive a sentence of between 12 and 20 years if found guilty during a trial, according to lawyers.

Vasquez also denied the charges of money laundering and violating data protection laws.

