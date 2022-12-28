SON Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.34, changing hands as low as $60.03 per share. Sonoco Products Co. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SON's low point in its 52 week range is $51.52 per share, with $67.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.08.

