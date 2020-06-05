SON Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.75, changing hands as high as $56.27 per share. Sonoco Products Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SON's low point in its 52 week range is $37.30 per share, with $66.5742 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.59.

