Sompo Holdings Initiates Major Share Buyback Program

Sompo Holdings (JP:8630) has released an update.

Sompo Holdings has announced a significant share buyback program, aiming to repurchase up to 72 million shares, representing about 7.44% of its outstanding stock, with a total value cap of ¥155 billion. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance capital efficiency and provide shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks. The buyback period is set from November 27, 2024, to May 19, 2025.

