News & Insights

Stocks

Sompo Holdings Initiates Major Share Buyback Program

November 19, 2024 — 02:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sompo Holdings (JP:8630) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Sompo Holdings has announced a significant share buyback program, aiming to repurchase up to 72 million shares, representing about 7.44% of its outstanding stock, with a total value cap of ¥155 billion. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance capital efficiency and provide shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks. The buyback period is set from November 27, 2024, to May 19, 2025.

For further insights into JP:8630 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NHOLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.