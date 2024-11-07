News & Insights

Sompo Holdings Completes ¥76.99 Billion Share Buyback

November 07, 2024 — 11:25 pm EST

Sompo Holdings (JP:8630) has released an update.

Sompo Holdings has successfully completed its share buyback program, repurchasing a total of 23,454,900 shares worth approximately ¥76.99 billion. This buyback was conducted through open-market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between June and November 2024. The move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value.

