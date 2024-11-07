Sompo Holdings Completes ¥76.99 Billion Share Buyback

Sompo Holdings (JP:8630) has released an update.

Sompo Holdings has successfully completed its share buyback program, repurchasing a total of 23,454,900 shares worth approximately ¥76.99 billion. This buyback was conducted through open-market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between June and November 2024. The move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:8630 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.