Sompo Holdings Completes ¥76.99 Billion Share Buyback

Sompo Holdings (JP:8630) has released an update.
Sompo Holdings has successfully completed its share buyback program, repurchasing a total of 23,454,900 shares worth approximately ¥76.99 billion. This buyback was conducted through open-market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between June and November 2024. The move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value.
