Sompo Holdings Boosts Social Responsibility Efforts

November 06, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

Sompo Holdings (JP:8630) has released an update.

Sompo Holdings is actively engaging in corporate citizenship through initiatives in arts, welfare, and environmental sustainability, with significant employee involvement. In fiscal year 2023, the company spent 1.75 billion yen on social contributions, supported by the Sompo Chikyu Club, which encourages employee participation in volunteer activities. This commitment underscores Sompo’s dedication to fostering a resilient and sustainable society.

