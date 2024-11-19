News & Insights

Sompo Holdings Boosts Financial Forecasts and Dividends

November 19, 2024 — 02:53 am EST

Sompo Holdings (JP:8630) has released an update.

Sompo Holdings has significantly revised its financial forecasts upward, expecting a 71.9% increase in ordinary profit and a 73.9% increase in net income attributable to shareholders for the fiscal year ending March 2025. This positive adjustment is driven by faster-than-anticipated reductions in strategic holding stocks and greater-than-expected gains from the sale of investment securities. Additionally, Sompo has increased its year-end dividend forecast from 56 yen to 76 yen per share, bringing the full-year dividend to 132 yen.

