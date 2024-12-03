Sompo Holdings Advances Share Buyback Program

Sompo Holdings (JP:8630) has released an update.
Sompo Holdings has repurchased 1,729,100 shares worth approximately ¥6.78 billion through open-market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This buyback is part of a broader resolution by the company’s Board of Directors, aiming to repurchase up to 72 million shares by May 2025. This strategic move reflects Sompo Holdings’ commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
