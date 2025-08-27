Sompo Holdings To Acquire Aspen Insurance Holdings For $37.50/shr In Cash Or About $3.5 Bln

(RTTNews) - Insurance and financial services group Sompo Holdings, Inc. announced Wednesday that a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued Class A ordinary shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. (AHL) for $37.50 per share in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $3.5 billion.

Aspen brings a leading specialty insurance and reinsurance franchise with more than $4.6 billion in annual gross written premiums centered around specialty product lines and bespoke solutions.

Aspen is expected to be immediately accretive to ROE and make a significant contribution to the Sompo Group.

This consideration represents a 35.6% premium to the unaffected share price of $27.66 on August 19, 2025, the last full trading day prior to speculation about the transaction.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by both companies' Boards of Directors and is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

The transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions for a transaction of this type, including the receipt of antitrust and insurance regulatory approvals, consents and expiration of applicable waiting periods.

Following the execution of the merger agreement, shareholders representing more than a majority of the issued common shares of the Company delivered a shareholder written consent adopting and approving the merger agreement. AHL will also be delisted from NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.