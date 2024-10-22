SomnoMed Limited Shows Strong Cash Flow Momentum

Somnomed Limited (AU:SOM) has released an update.

SomnoMed Limited reported a net positive cash flow from operations of AUD 1.12 million for the quarter ending September 2024, indicating healthy customer receipts despite substantial expenses in staff and manufacturing. The company’s net cash position improved by AUD 16.18 million, although they witnessed a cash outflow in investing and financing activities. This financial performance showcases SomnoMed’s solid operational footing in a challenging economic landscape.

