SomnoMed Limited Sees Strong Growth and FDA Milestone

SomnoMed Limited reported a robust first quarter for FY25, with revenue surging by 18.2% to $25.3 million, driven by strong demand and improved production times across key markets. The company’s cash balance stood at $16.4 million, and it continues to focus on enhancing production capacity and efficiency. Additionally, SomnoMed’s Rest Assure® device received FDA clearance, marking a significant milestone for the company’s innovative oral appliance offerings.

