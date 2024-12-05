Somnomed Limited Director Increases Options Holdings

Somnomed Limited (AU:SOM) has released an update.

Somnomed Limited has announced a significant increase in options held by its director, Michael Gordon, following an approval at the Annual General Meeting. Gordon’s indirect interest through the Gordon Family Superannuation Fund now includes an additional 500,000 options, bringing his total to 685,000 options alongside his existing shares. This change may indicate strategic confidence in the company’s future performance.

