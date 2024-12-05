Somnomed Limited: Director Acquires 300,000 Options

Somnomed Limited (AU:SOM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Somnomed Limited announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Benjamin Gisz, who acquired 300,000 options in addition to his existing 67,716,079 ordinary shares. This acquisition was approved at the company’s Annual General Meeting and reflects a strategic move by TDM Growth Partners Pty Ltd, which controls the disposal of client shareholdings in SomnoMed.

For further insights into AU:SOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.