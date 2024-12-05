News & Insights

Somnomed Limited: Director Acquires 300,000 Options

December 05, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Somnomed Limited (AU:SOM) has released an update.

Somnomed Limited announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Benjamin Gisz, who acquired 300,000 options in addition to his existing 67,716,079 ordinary shares. This acquisition was approved at the company’s Annual General Meeting and reflects a strategic move by TDM Growth Partners Pty Ltd, which controls the disposal of client shareholdings in SomnoMed.

