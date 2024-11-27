News & Insights

SomnoMed Limited Announces AGM Resolutions Approval

November 27, 2024 — 12:39 am EST

Somnomed Limited (AU:SOM) has released an update.

SomnoMed Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw the approval of all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election and re-election of key directors. The meeting also approved the issuance of options and the refreshment of the company’s share option plans. These outcomes reflect strong shareholder support, which may influence investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

