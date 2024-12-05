News & Insights

Somnomed Director Increases Stake with Major Acquisition

December 05, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Somnomed Limited (AU:SOM) has released an update.

Somnomed Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Gaetano Alfred Gerrard Russo, who has acquired 665,000 ordinary shares and 700,000 options. This acquisition, primarily through market transactions and option issuance approved at the company’s annual general meeting, brings Russo’s total holdings to over 2 million shares and 1 million options. The move could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, making it a point of interest for investors tracking director dealings.

