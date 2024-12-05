Somnomed Director Increases Stake with Major Acquisition

Somnomed Limited (AU:SOM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Somnomed Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Gaetano Alfred Gerrard Russo, who has acquired 665,000 ordinary shares and 700,000 options. This acquisition, primarily through market transactions and option issuance approved at the company’s annual general meeting, brings Russo’s total holdings to over 2 million shares and 1 million options. The move could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, making it a point of interest for investors tracking director dealings.

For further insights into AU:SOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.