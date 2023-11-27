SOMNOMED (ASX:SOM) Price Target Decreased by 14.77% to 1.28

The average one-year price target for SOMNOMED (ASX:SOM) has been revised to 1.28 / share. This is an decrease of 14.77% from the prior estimate of 1.50 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.26 to a high of 1.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 189.77% from the latest reported closing price of 0.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in SOMNOMED. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOM is 0.06%, an increase of 0.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 4,551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 4,190K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - International Small-Cap Portfolio Class I holds 362K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOM by 22.19% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

