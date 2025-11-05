Somnigroup International (SGI) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Somnigroup International (SGI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, indicating an increase of 3.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.07 billion, representing an increase of 59% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 4.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Somnigroup International metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Direct' should come in at $1.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of +316.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Wholesale' will reach $716.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- International' to reach $308.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- North America' will likely reach $732.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- North America- Wholesale' will reach $605.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -31.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- International- Direct' at $196.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- International- Wholesale' of $111.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- North America- Direct' reaching $107.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.6%.

Shares of Somnigroup International have demonstrated returns of -4.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SGI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI)

