Somnigroup International (SGI) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Somnigroup International (SGI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.88 billion, up 52.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Somnigroup International metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Wholesale' will reach $795.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Direct' should come in at $266.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- International' to come in at $266.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America' should arrive at $769.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- North America- Direct' at $97.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -21% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- International- Direct' will reach $169.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- International- Wholesale' of $100.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- North America- Wholesale' will reach $694.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.7% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Somnigroup International have returned +3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, SGI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.