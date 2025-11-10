Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Somnigroup International (SGI). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $91.54 in the previous session. Somnigroup International has gained 61% since the start of the year compared to the 8.1% gain for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the -13% return for the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 6, 2025, Somnigroup International reported EPS of $0.95 versus consensus estimate of $0.85 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.71%.

For the current fiscal year, Somnigroup International is expected to post earnings of $2.69 per share on $7.46 in revenues. This represents a 5.49% change in EPS on a 51.22% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.39 per share on $7.84 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 25.95% and 5.18%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Somnigroup International has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Somnigroup International has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 33.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 22.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 24X versus its peer group's average of 14.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Somnigroup International currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Somnigroup International meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Somnigroup International shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI)

