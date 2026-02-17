Somnigroup International Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Somnigroup International Inc. (SGIC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $140.8 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $71.9 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Somnigroup International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153.7 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 54.8% to $1.868 billion from $1.207 billion last year.

Somnigroup International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $140.8 Mln. vs. $71.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.868 Bln vs. $1.207 Bln last year.

