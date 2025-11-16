Somnigroup International (BIT:1SGI) Price Target Increased by 23.60% to 90.96

The average one-year price target for Somnigroup International (BIT:1SGI) has been revised to €90.96 / share. This is an increase of 23.60% from the prior estimate of €73.60 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €76.69 to a high of €101.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.62% from the latest reported closing price of €78.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 909 funds or institutions reporting positions in Somnigroup International. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 9.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SGI is 0.51%, an increase of 3.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 249,442K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 11,712K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,837K shares , representing a decrease of 18.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SGI by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Windacre Partnership holds 9,374K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,798K shares , representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SGI by 36.02% over the last quarter.

Browning West holds 9,098K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,277K shares , representing a decrease of 12.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SGI by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Linonia Partnership holds 8,775K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,772K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SGI by 0.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,726K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,235K shares , representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SGI by 15.58% over the last quarter.

