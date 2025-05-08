SOMNIGROUP Earnings Results: $SGI Reports Quarterly Earnings

SOMNIGROUP ($SGI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, beating estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,604,700,000, missing estimates of $1,648,571,217 by $-43,871,217.

SOMNIGROUP Insider Trading Activity

SOMNIGROUP insiders have traded $SGI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MONTGOMERY (EVP Global Business Strategy) sold 32,785 shares for an estimated $2,061,402

EVELYN S DILSAVER sold 1,748 shares for an estimated $105,194

