A Sommelier’s Guide to Ordering

Navigating a lengthy wine list can feel overwhelming, but with some tips from a sommelier, it becomes a lot easier.

One common mistake is ordering a wine you could easily buy at your local store—dining out is a chance to try something new and unique.

Wines from popular regions like Napa Valley and Bordeaux are often overpriced, so consider exploring lesser-known areas nearby for more affordable, quality options. For example, wines from Cahors or Anderson Valley are great alternatives.

Sticking to familiar white wines like chardonnay or sauvignon blanc can limit your experience; instead, try venturing into Italian regions like Sicily, Collio, or Lugana for fresh and interesting varieties. These lesser-known regions offer hidden gems that can elevate your wine journey.

