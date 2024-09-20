A Sommelier’s Guide to Ordering

Navigating a lengthy wine list can feel overwhelming, but with some tips from a sommelier, it becomes a lot easier.
- One common mistake is ordering a wine you could easily buy at your local store—dining out is a chance to try something new and unique.
- Wines from popular regions like Napa Valley and Bordeaux are often overpriced, so consider exploring lesser-known areas nearby for more affordable, quality options. For example, wines from Cahors or Anderson Valley are great alternatives.
- Sticking to familiar white wines like chardonnay or sauvignon blanc can limit your experience; instead, try venturing into Italian regions like Sicily, Collio, or Lugana for fresh and interesting varieties. These lesser-known regions offer hidden gems that can elevate your wine journey.
Finsum: These are excellent tips to maximize your dining experience when it comes to wine tasting
- lifestyle
- wine
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.