News & Insights

Personal Finance

A Sommelier’s Guide to Ordering

September 20, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

A Sommelier’s Guide to Ordering

Navigating a lengthy wine list can feel overwhelming, but with some tips from a sommelier, it becomes a lot easier. 

 

  • One common mistake is ordering a wine you could easily buy at your local store—dining out is a chance to try something new and unique. 

 

  • Wines from popular regions like Napa Valley and Bordeaux are often overpriced, so consider exploring lesser-known areas nearby for more affordable, quality options. For example, wines from Cahors or Anderson Valley are great alternatives.

 

  • Sticking to familiar white wines like chardonnay or sauvignon blanc can limit your experience; instead, try venturing into Italian regions like Sicily, Collio, or Lugana for fresh and interesting varieties. These lesser-known regions offer hidden gems that can elevate your wine journey.

Finsum: These are excellent tips to maximize your dining experience when it comes to wine tasting

  • lifestyle
  • wine

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.