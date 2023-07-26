Something Brews in Wall Street as Crypto-Related Stocks Skyrocket

BlackRock’s filing of the iShares Bitcoin Trust in June stirred the crypto community’s hopes of a real Bitcoin ETF coming soon. And as Bitcoin regains momentum, there’s been quite a few crypto-adjacent stocks that are already experiencing their own bull runs.

A true spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) has long been considered the “dream” for institutional adoption of crypto assets. By making it easy for pension funds, family offices, or even just regular savers to have exposure to Bitcoin, the potential inflows into the ecosystem can be tremendous.

While there are some ETFs based on Bitcoin futures, these carry a “tax” on holders due to the need to roll the futures contracts as they expire. The value of a futures contract at the beginning of its period is often somewhat detached from the true underlying value, and this difference translates to futures ETFs underperforming compared to real BTC ownership.

BlackRock’s entry into the arena of spot ETF contestants is significant. It is, after all, the world’s largest asset manager with a direct line to D.C. Given that regulators have stopped previous spot ETF applications for Bitcoin, it appears likely that the firm may have some aces up its sleeve. Ironically, just five years ago in 2018, CEO Larry Fink was dismissing cryptocurrencies as the money launderer’s heaven.

But while we wait for a decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), there may be a few even more encouraging signs to be found in the markets — stocks for a number of publicly traded companies related to Bitcoin have dramatically outperformed it year-to-date.

Riot Platforms (RIOT) and Marathon (MARA) have both increased by over 400% in value this year. Both companies are industrial Bitcoin miners, with their primary business being directly related to the fortunes of the cryptocurrency market.

Though Bitcoin mining can remain profitable even during down markets, investing in these companies is still considered an investment in Bitcoin “by proxy,” analogously to investing in gold mining companies. Andrey Stoychev, Project Manager at crypto lending firm Nexo, has explained that there may be some good reasons for these firms’ outperformance:

“Bitcoin has supported those rallies with its performance – hashing rates recording all-time highs, the numbers of addresses holding at least 1 BTC steadily increasing, while the “shrimp” (i.e. those holding less than 1 BTC) have been accumulating coins at a rate that outpaces newly introduced supply.”

Even MicroStrategy (MSTR), which through its successive Bitcoin purchases accrued billions of dollars worth of it on its balance sheet, has had a better year than the asset it holds, growing over 200% compared to Bitcoin’s approximately 90%. Coinbase (COIN) has similarly had a good performance.

Pent-up tension has to go somewhere?

BlackRock has a fairly significant ownership share in both Riot Platforms and Marathon, with about 7-8% in each.

The fund acquired those shares over a protracted period since the beginning of the 2021 bull run, and did not reduce its stake so far. It is unclear for now if the price gains in these stocks are due to BlackRock increasing its share, or copy cats.

Stoychev, while generally optimistic, cautioned that mining firms might have significant headwinds in the near future. “Firstly, a Bitcoin halving is looming inApril 2024 is approaching and it poses a change to miners’ revenues – the rewards for processed blocks will halve from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC,” he said.

The halving is a scheduled reduction of Bitcoin emissions in each block, happening approximately every four years. While holders see the halvings as inherently bullish, miners have to deal with the sudden shock of revenues falling down by exactly half.

“And second, energy costs have traditionally been subject to volatility and with geopolitical uncertainties galore, an uptick in energy prices will further dent the profitability of miners in the space,” continued Stoychev.

In any case, we are seeing the beginnings of a frenzy for everything crypto-related in Wall Street. The clearest sign is the rapid closure of the discount for GBTC in June, which went from 43% to 26%.

The Grayscale BTC Trust is a long-standing Bitcoin investment vehicle for traditional finance participants. Similarly to an ETF, it gives exposure to an entity holding a certain amount of Bitcoin, which defines its Net Asset Value (NAV). Because of a difficult redemption process, GBTC’s market capitalization has always had either a premium or discount over NAV, making it a highly unstable asset. For this reason, GBTC’s (lack of) parity with its true value has been a useful marker of Wall Street interest in Bitcoin.

Asset managers in Wall Street seem to be renewing their interest in everything crypto-related, which could bode well for other “ancillary” companies with publicly-listed stock.

The Bitcoin ETF, if passed, would provide strong positive pressure for Bitcoin as an asset through the daily arbitrage enabled by the ETF structure. This would ripple through the rest of the crypto space, with both miners and the rest of the ecosystem benefiting. Bitcoin rallies traditionally preceded “alt seasons” where the rest of the market catches up.

“Undoubtedly, what Bitcoin miners might be hoping for is a significant price rise of the cryptocurrency to offset higher production costs and lower revenues per block mined,” explained Stoychev. But factors such as energy prices and the timing of the emission cut will be a major test for the long-term viability of miner companies. “Thus, identifying potential investment opportunities in penny stocks like $MARA and $RIOT could have more to do with the wider macroeconomic frame and energy politics, than simply Bitcoin’s performance,” he concluded.

For the cryptocurrency space a whole, it may take some time to see the effects of miner stock rallies trickle down. Miners rarely participate in blockchain R&D or in building new applications and blockchain use cases, but the overall uptick in interest is bound to benefit the space over time.

